Federal jury in George Moses fraud trial must be vaccinated, judge rules
Gary Craig, Democrat and Chronicle - Democrat and Chronicle on MSN.com
10/13/21
A federal judge decided Tuesday that only individuals vaccinated against Covid-19 can serve on the jury in the trial of former RHA Chairman George Moses.
