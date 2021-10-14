Feds: San Diego drywall company failed to pay overtime to 500-plus workers
Feds: San Diego drywall company failed to pay overtime to 500-plus workers
Kristina Davis - San Diego Union-Tribune
10/14/21
The investigation led to $860,000 in back wages and damages paid to Performance Drywall workers, plus a nearly $50,000 fine
Read Full Story on sandiegouniontribune.com
