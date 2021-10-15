Feds seize $402,000 from Rapids Theatre company as FBI questions employees
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Band of the Week: North Providence High School
Coventry man arrested after crashing head on into police cruiser
Eagles run away with things with dominant second-half performance against depleted Coventry
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Band of the Week: North Providence High School
Coventry man arrested after crashing head on into police cruiser
Solar Developer Fights Insurer On Pollution Policy Trigger
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Coventry Area Events Calendar: Check Out What's Happening This Weekend
Craving pumpkin spice? These 22 RI restaurants have something special on the menu this fall
Winter Weather Forecast For Coventry: What To Expect
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Feds seize $402,000 from Rapids Theatre company as FBI questions employees
Mike McAndrew, Dan Herbeck - Buffalo News
10/15/21
Join the Community
shares
The Rapid Theatre’s future now appears in jeopardy as FBI agents investigate the business dealings of owner John Hutchins and his concert hall.
Read Full Story on buffalonews.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Lakers' Kent Bazemore gets brutally honest on whether he should start alongside LeBron James, Big 3
How a once-homeless food blogger built her 6-figure business using her last $128 and a few smart strategies
Russell Westbrook Discusses Lakers' Paint Offense, Defensive Adjustments & Big 3's Chemistry
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL