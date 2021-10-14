FEMA opens disaster center in Passaic, hit hard by Ida
FEMA opens disaster center in Passaic, hit hard by Ida
David M. Zimmer, North Jersey Media Group - NorthJersey.com on MSN.com
10/14/21
FEMA opens Disaster Relief Center for post-Ida recovery in Passaic as it closes others in New Jersey ahead of the Nov. 4 application deadline.
Read Full Story on northjersey.com
