Fewer in US turn to food banks, but millions still in need
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Volleyball sectionals, soccer regionals fill this prep sports week
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Fewer in US turn to food banks, but millions still in need
Associated Press - WFIU
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
Hunger and food insecurity across the United States have dropped measurably over the past six months, but the need remains far above pre-pandemic levels.
Read Full Story on indianapublicmedia.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
State Board of Education affirms five Indiana dashboard characteristics
Could Former Brooklyn Nets And Current Indiana Pacers Star Caris LeVert Be An All-Star This Season?
Evansville-Area Unemployment Rate Improves: Latest Data
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL