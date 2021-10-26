Final high school football poll released
Final high school football poll released
@limanews - YAHOO!News
10/26/21
shares
Columbus Grove, after completing its undefeated season with a win over Bluffton Friday, jumped one spot to No. 3 in the Division VI Associated Press Ohio High School final football poll released Monday.
Read Full Story on limaohio.com
