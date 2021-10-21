Fired WSU coach plans to sue over vaccine mandate
Fired WSU coach plans to sue over vaccine mandate
Essex Porter - KIRO-TV on MSN.com
10/21/21
Former Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich announced legal action against the university for his “illegal termination,” in a statement released Wednesday.
Read Full Story on kiro7.com
