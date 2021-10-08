First Pandemic Loan Scammer Sent To Federal Prison After Faking Suicide
First Pandemic Loan Scammer Sent To Federal Prison After Faking Suicide
A Massachusetts man was sent to federal prison after being charged with fraudulently obtaining PPP loans in the amount of $543,000 and then faking his suicide.
Read Full Story on pymnts.com
