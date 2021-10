Fishers' group to Pialago: Serve as barangay tanod first before seeking Congress seat

A fisher’s group on Wednesday, Oct. 6, dared former Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Spokesperson Celine Pialago to seek a barangay post first before a partylist list seat. Pialago filed Malasakit Movement Partylist’s certificate of nomination and acceptance (CONA) at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City.