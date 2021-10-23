Florida Election Officials Call on GOP to Stop Stolen Election Claims After Being Threatened
Florida Election Officials Call on GOP to Stop Stolen Election Claims After Being Threatened
Andrew Stanton - Newsweek
10/23/21
"Many of us have been threatened by our fellow citizens who have been led astray by these deceptions," the Florida Supervisors of Elections said.
Read Full Story on newsweek.com
