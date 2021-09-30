Florida State football report card: Evaluating the Seminoles' winless September
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Lakers News: Recently-Acquired Star Makes Serious Promise To Anthony Davis
High School football Week 4: Maine-Endwell vs. Union-Endicott and 4 more games to follow
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Films by homeless, marginalized youth premiere in Portland
Lisbon woman with rare cancer taking on Maine Marathon
The Care Economy Makes My Family’s Lives Worth Living
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Trail Blazers’ Chauncey Billups addresses new game-ending challenge rules, tells players don’t ask for random challenges
Films by homeless, marginalized youth premiere in Portland
Neven Mrgan’s Guide to Portland Pizza
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Films by homeless, marginalized youth premiere in Portland
School Threats Made on Social Media Affect Learning Across Maine
10 Past ’11: Gamecocks let one get away against Auburn that 'still irritates' Spurrier
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Films by homeless, marginalized youth premiere in Portland
Lisbon woman with rare cancer taking on Maine Marathon
Gardiner to host Maine Craft Weekend events showcasing local artisans, businesses
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Florida State football report card: Evaluating the Seminoles' winless September
Andre C. Fernandez, Tallahassee Democrat - Palm Beach Post
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
The Tallahassee Democrat grades the Florida State football team at each position during its 0-4 start in September.
Read Full Story on tallahassee.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Man arrested 4 years after allegedly setting pregnant girlfriend on fire in Hialeah
Hialeah Man Wanted for Setting Pregnant Girlfriend on Fire in 2017 Arrested: Police
Florida school buses could soon have cameras to catch those who pass illegally
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL