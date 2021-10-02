Florida's COVID-19 cases and positivity rate continues downward trend
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Filmed in southeast NC, ‘One Summer’ premiering on Hallmark Sunday
North Carolina body camera law comes under harsh glare after judge refuses to make video public
North Carolina A&T State University Wins Honda Campus All-Star Challenge, the Premier HBCU Academic Competition
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Toy donations needed for second annual Operation Christmas Cheer
St. Pauls Olympian McNeill dies
'Grilling up good will': Big Taste Grill visits Winston-Salem fairgrounds to benefit local charity
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Everything Coach Cutcliffe said after Duke's blowout loss to North Carolina
Bear Attacks Couple Along North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Parkway
COLUMN: Visiting the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Everything Coach Cutcliffe said after Duke's blowout loss to North Carolina
Bear Attacks Couple Along North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Parkway
Gonzaga guard Dominick Harris slowed by injury
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Truck's Chicken 'n Fish serves up soul food in downtown Wilmington
Toy donations needed for second annual Operation Christmas Cheer
After funds withheld, Johnston County school leaders OK policy on teaching race and history
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Florida's COVID-19 cases and positivity rate continues downward trend
By SUZETTE PORTER, Tampa Bay Newspapers - TBNweekly
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
Florida Department of Health reported fewer new COVID-19 cases in its report for Sept. 24-30 with only 37,772 new cases (5,396 a day) the fewest in the past 12 weeks.
Read Full Story on tbnweekly.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Seminole Moment: Syracuse football loses to Florida State 33-30 (Brent Axe recap)
'Days like this are just tough': What they're saying about Syracuse's loss to Florida State
Times' Tampa police investigation took unusual turns
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL