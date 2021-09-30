Florida's nurse shortage getting worse
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Judge: ‘You treated the victim like your personal ATM’
Review: Pavilion at Riverfront and Spokane enchant My Morning Jacket's Jim James
Ellen Pompeo says she and Denzel Washington ‘went at it’ on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ set
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
In or out, Washington’s long-term care tax is for life — and the deadline is looming
Prison guard, Gold Bar PTO president on trial for child rape
The politics of the pandemic: As rural Washington shoulders fifth COVID-19 wave, anger over masks, vaccines continues
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Spokane Regional Health District facing $3.5 million budget deficit
Hacking Tinder: This Vancouver-based business helps people looking for love online
Seahawks WRs DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will likely play against 49ers
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Spokane Regional Health District facing $3.5 million budget deficit
Access to mental health care is lacking in Washington’s rural corners. Here’s how people are finding help
Gameday Preview: Vancouver Canucks vs. Calgary Flames (October 1st)
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Kent man gets his family back from Afghanistan
Gabriel Fortier has hat trick, Lightning beat Hurricanes 8-5
Week 6 football roundup: Haynes, Simmons score twice, Pace bulls past Tate in shutout win
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Florida's nurse shortage getting worse
Mike Vasilinda - WCTV
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
Florida will face a severe nursing shortage by the year 2035, according to a report by the Florida Hospital Association and Safety Net Hospitals.
Read Full Story on wctv.tv
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Corralling an alligator with a trash can creates new Florida Man sensation, warning | Frank Cerabino
Donald Trump's lawyers are begging a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account
The DOJ says a former Florida congressional candidate facilitated travel to DC and encouraged Capitol rioters to take an RV with him
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL