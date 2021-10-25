Florida's top health official refused to wear a mask during meeting: COVID-19 updates
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Ottawa needs to develop a modern policy for Taiwan
American plane makes hard landing near Christina Lake
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Far-right extremists in Ukrainian military bragged about Canadian training, report says
Retaliation against China is exactly what the world doesn’t need
Ottawa needs to develop a modern policy for Taiwan
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Florida's top health official refused to wear a mask during meeting: COVID-19 updates
Celina Tebor - USA TODAY on MSN.com
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
Florida's surgeon general was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who had cancer. Latest updates.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
DeSantis eyes $5,000 bonus for unvaccinated police to relocate to Florida
Brian Laundrie Update: Hikers Find One Item Allegedly Linked To Gabby Petito Inside Florida Park
Florida Health Official Refuses To Wear Mask, Asked To Leave Meeting With Senator
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL