Following the New Summit scandal, these grandparents took the Hattiesburg school into their own hands
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Every NBA Team's Biggest X-Factor for 2021-22 Season
Matching strengths: Tech pits big-play offense against stingy WVU defense
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Another late field goal tops WVU as Red Raiders win 23-20
Remember Olympia Hills, the massive south valley development? It’s back — but now under a new city’s control
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell pays tribute to late Utah football players Aaron Lowe, Ty Jordan
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
It shouldn’t be the purview of a newspaper to collect and share data on police shootings in Utah, the Editorial Board writes
Police arrest, charge suspect in shooting death of Utah defensive back Aaron Lowe
Another late field goal tops WVU as Red Raiders win 23-20
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Man Arrested For Murder Of Former West Mesquite High School Football Player Aaron Lowe
Boise State football: Is the rivalry revived?
West Ham Won’t Get Top Four – Simon Jordan
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Following the New Summit scandal, these grandparents took the Hattiesburg school into their own hands
Julia James - Mississippi Today
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
Steven and Wendy Farrell felt compelled to save a school because of the positive change they saw in their granddaughter.
Read Full Story on mississippitoday.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Jennifer Garner Accidentally Texts the Wrong Person, and It's Pretty 'Humbling'
'Charmed' Reboot Season 3 Review: Toil and Trouble?
HBO Max Allegedly Creating a 'Severus Snape' Prequel Series
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL