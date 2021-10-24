FOOTBALL: Beavers finally beat No. 16 Minnesota Duluth in storybook fashion
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Mac Jones and Damien Harris as close in NFL as they were at Alabama
Keon Ellis Shines as Alabama Basketball Downs Louisiana in Charity Exhibition, 73-68
Jordanian company dives into Arabic mobile games market
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Five questions Auburn must answer with five regular season games to go
‘Ready to coach any team in the world’ – Xavi hints at Barcelona job after working wonders at Qatari side Al Sadd
Alabama neighbors react to decision to no longer play high school football at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Americans Hubbell-Donohue win Skate America ice dance
Is It Possible to Stop ”Unstoppable” Hypersonic Missiles?
Mayor’s Minute By Frank V. Brocato - November 2021
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Live updates: 49ers vs. Colts on Sunday Night Football
Jordanian firm Tamatem dives into Arabic mobile games market
Americans Hubbell-Donohue win Skate America ice dance
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Some showers tomorrow morning, thunderstorms Wed night/Thurs morning | Central AL Forecast
Family of Dothan drive-by shooting victim speaks out; surgery still needed
Dozens of Montgomery Humane Society pets adopted through weekend event
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
FOOTBALL: Beavers finally beat No. 16 Minnesota Duluth in storybook fashion
Micah Friez - Bemidji Pioneer
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
Like all great sagas, Saturday’s tale is one of suspense, heroism and -- most importantly to Bemidji State -- a happy ending.
Read Full Story on bemidjipioneer.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Nashville Predators 5, Minnesota Wild 2: Top forwards produce but Tolvanen hurt
Defense re-emerging as a strength for the Minnesota Vikings
Minnetonka resident challenges use of city logo in campaign mailers
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL