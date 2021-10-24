Forecast: Colder and wetter winter ahead for 2021-22
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Connecticut man found guilty of sex trafficking during Super Bowl LIV in Miami
Black Lagoon to Blair Witch: Here's 5 scary films with Florida connections
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Man Arrested After Setting Fort Lauderdale Motel on Fire
Grange congratulates men's ice hockey team on six wins in Florida
Florida Eats: 'Parisienne by the Sea' for Classic French Fare on the Way to Ft. Lauderdale Beach
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
The Timeless Appeal of the Florida Keys
5 Things to Know About Home Window Tinting in Weston
Jupiter officials postpone new plan for Harbourside: 'I can't sign on to another nightmare'
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
5 Things to Know About Home Window Tinting in Weston
Florida Gas Prices At Highest Level Since 2014
Investment duo pays $41M for Fort Lauderdale shopping plaza
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
FC Cincinnati downed, 5-1, at Inter Miami CF
Iguanas popping out of South Florida toilets
Florida Manatee deaths rise as pollutants kill seagrass
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Forecast: Colder and wetter winter ahead for 2021-22
Jim Redden, Portland Tribune - KOIN 6
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
Although most predicted one or more snow storms in Portland, none were confident any of them would be as bad at the one that hit last February, which was the worst in 40 years.
Read Full Story on koin.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
UTAH: Kelly Canyon Ski Resort Installs Towers For New Chairlift
Utah lawmaker charged with poaching
Utah colleges see enrollment growth despite pandemic
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL