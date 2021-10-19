Former Condé Nast Building on Times Square gets new law firm tenant
.
Former Condé Nast Building on Times Square gets new law firm tenant
Steve Cuozzo - New York Post
10/19/21
Washington-based global law firm Venable LLP is moving to the Durst Organization’s One Five One, the tower formerly known as the Conde Nast Building.
Read Full Story on nypost.com
