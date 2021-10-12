Former Eddy County magistrate judge seeks Ward 3 Carlsbad City Council seat
Former Eddy County magistrate judge seeks Ward 3 Carlsbad City Council seat
Mike Smith - Carlsbad Current-Argus
10/12/21
Former Eddy County Magistrate Judge Dick Van Dyk sought the soon to be vacant Ward 3 Carlsbad City Council seat in the Nov. 2 local elections.
Read Full Story on currentargus.com
Former MainStreet Director seeks Ward 3 Carlsbad City Council seat
