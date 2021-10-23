Former Fairhaven school employee convicted of stealing $100,000 from district
Former Fairhaven school employee convicted of stealing $100,000 from district
Kerri Tallman - southcoasttoday.com on MSN.com
10/23/21
While serving as the Department Business Officer Manager for Fairhaven Public Schools, Christine E. Mitchell stole at least $100,000 from the district.
Read Full Story on southcoasttoday.com
