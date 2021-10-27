Former Hoover students who once dated plead guilty in 17-year-old's revenge killing
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Sapakoff: Presbyterian's no punting coach Kevin Kelley still upbeat at midseason
Amateur prospector finds huge 4.38 carat yellow diamond worth $15.3k at an ...
California Woman Discovers 4.38-Carat Yellow Diamond At Arkansas State Park
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Hutong Cat | The India standoff is now a part of China’s nationalist toolkit
Amateur prospector finds 4.38 carat yellow diamond worth $15.3k on the ground within an hour of searching for rocks at an Arkansas state park
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
A&W opens in c-store space in Hot Springs, Arkansas
Palm Springs police investigating deadly shooting off Cherokee Way as a homicide
Arkansas high school volleyball state tournament: Predictions, what to know, who to watch
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
School resource officers to return to PSUSD high school campuses next week
Who will build 'the' next casino? | Steve Brawner
A&W Opens Another Franchised Convenience Store Restaurant
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
This Bay Area private hot tub spa is incredibly luxurious — and incredibly affordable
Sapakoff: Presbyterian's no punting coach Kevin Kelley still upbeat at midseason
On the California-Oregon border, Lakeview is a high desert town built on hot springs dreams
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Former Hoover students who once dated plead guilty in 17-year-old's revenge killing
Carol Robinson |
[email protected]
- al.com
10/27/21
Join the Community
shares
Traquarius Malik Brannon, now 21, and Jada Williams, now 22, pleaded guilty to murder in the Feb. 11, 2018, fatal shooting of Brando Burpo.
Read Full Story on al.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
3M (MMM) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
3M Inks $12M Deal To Put To Rest Water Pollution Claims
ULA workers protest vaccine mandate at Decatur facility
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL