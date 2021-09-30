Former Long Beach police officer indicted on federal child pornography charges
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Here Are the 6 Best Movie Weddings
Luke Evans tipped as next James Bond after Daniel Craig No Time to Die exit
EastEnders spoilers: Sheree plans her revenge after Patrick’s rejection?
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Man City boss Pep Guardiola faces tough Raheem Sterling call with Phil Foden untouchable
Mel B’s forgotten roles on Emmerdale and Coronation Street – and her family’s baffling connection to the ITV soaps
Florida Beer Company in Cape Canaveral changes name to Carib Brewery
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Tyler Bereman Reinvents Freeride Motocross for 2nd Annual Red Bull Imagination
14 events worth checking out in Greeley, Windsor, Loveland and beyond for the week of Oct. 2-8, 2021
Breezy and COLD out there today with highs in the 50s and 60s!
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Tales from the Tread: Museum’s History Happy Hours return
CO Delegation urges Secretary of U.S. Air Force to reconsider Space Command’s location
Odell brewing up affordable housing plan north of popular Fort Collins craft brewery
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Tyler Bereman Reinvents Freeride Motocross for 2nd Annual Red Bull Imagination
Tales from the Tread: Museum’s History Happy Hours return
Here's how Pueblo's Ghost Walk will help raise funds for domestic violence support groups
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Former Long Beach police officer indicted on federal child pornography charges
James QueallyStaff Writer Sept. 30, 2021 1:20 PM PT Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Copy Link URLCopied! Print - Los Angeles Times on MSN.com
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
Former Long Beach police officer indicted on federal child pornography charges, could face 80 years in prison.
Read Full Story on latimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Does non custodial parent living in CA have to disclose who they live with and provide a seperate bedroom for child
City of Fresno keeps local eviction protections in place as statewide moratorium ends today
COVID jobs: California unemployment claims soar to highest total in half a year
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL