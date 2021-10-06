Former NBA player Lazar Hayward arrested in Hawaii over alleged fake COVID test results
Former NBA player Lazar Hayward arrested in Hawaii over alleged fake COVID test results
Biba Adams - The Grio
10/6/21
Hayward and a woman named Raven Randle allegedly uploaded the test documents to the state’s Safe Travels portal which tracks the virus.
Read Full Story on thegrio.com
