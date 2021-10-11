Former Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno files suit to challenge Dems' congressional redistricting map
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Here’s Why You Should Always File a Police Report After an Auto Accident
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Will My Personal Injury Case Go to Trial? Here’s What to Expect.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Former Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno files suit to challenge Dems' congressional redistricting map
Jefferson Public Radio | By Dirk VanderHart Published October 11, 2021 at 6:36 PM PDT - Jefferson Public Radio
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Clarno is one of four Republican plaintiffs in a suit alleging that Democrats’ plan amounts to illegal, blatant gerrymandering.
Read Full Story on ijpr.org
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Crypto and DAOs: What are decentralized autonomous organizations?
A tale of two counties: Texas communities illustrate deep divide in COVID-19 vaccination efforts
Oregon reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths over weekend, 2 from C.O., as toll tops 4,000
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL