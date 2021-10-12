Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley named to Clemson Board of Trustees
Former SC Gov. Nikki Haley named to Clemson Board of Trustees
Stephanie Mirah and Andy Shain
[email protected]
[email protected]
- Post and Courier
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The former South Carolina governor graduated from Clemson in 1994 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. She will fill the seat vacated by Trustee David H. Wilkins.
Read Full Story on postandcourier.com
