Former TOH Official Gets 5 Years Probation For Stealing Funds: DA
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
US Supreme Court gets set to address abortion, guns and religion
Where Did The COVID Relief Money For Boston Students Go?: The Hub
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Columbia Care Kicks Off Sales At Boston Cannabist Dispensary, Announces Social Equity Partnerships In Virginia
US Supreme Court gets set to address abortion, guns and religion
Eastern Massachusetts high school scores and highlights from Thursday
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Mysterious ‘Blob’ Of Water With Low Oxygen Levels Threatens Lobsters In Cape Cod Bay
Townsend Historical Society to host fall open house and Minuteman encampment on Saturday
Lynne Benoit-Vachon, Wells: Getting healthier, two hours at a time
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Former TOH Official Gets 5 Years Probation For Stealing Funds: DA
Jerry Barmash - Patch
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
As part of the sentencing, John Novello is also ordered to pay $41,000 in restitution, the Nassau County District Attorney says.
Read Full Story on patch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
How to fix Jets and Giants' biggest issues | The Tailgate
New York Giants Competitive Edge Week 4: Giants Offense vs. Saints Defense
What If Pandemic Aid Went to Tenants, Not Landlords?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL