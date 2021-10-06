Fort Smith Board approves rezoning for Mercy work, OKs cyber security analyst
Fort Smith Board approves rezoning for Mercy work, OKs cyber security analyst
Zoie Henry - 5 News
10/6/21
The board approved rezoning for Mercy Hospital Fort Smith to proceed with plans for a $162 million expansion of its emergency room and intensive care unit.
Read Full Story on 5newsonline.com
