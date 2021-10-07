Fort Wayne Youtheatre kicks off packed Fall season with 'Charlotte's Web'
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Dearborn Week In Review
State police helicopter helps corner suspected Dearborn car thief
Michigan vs. Wisconsin: Win $10,000 for free with FOX Super 6
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Chicken Salad Chick Relocates Mount Pleasant Restaurant To Upgraded Location With All-New Drive-Thru And Expanded Seating
Court to review 2013 Dearborn Heights porch shooting, Michigan man shoots Ohio cop, Texas abortion law blocked
'I would love': Warren Barton shares what he wants to happen at Newcastle amid takeover talks
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Big Ten welcomes changes as a new era begins in basketball — with NIL playing a large part
Big Ten media days: Why Juwan Howard is Michigan women's basketball's No. 1 fan
Chicken Salad Chick Relocates Mount Pleasant Restaurant To Upgraded Location With All-New Drive-Thru And Expanded Seating
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Oil spill closes Lake Michigan beaches; 2nd discharge in 2 weeks by U.S. Steel in Indiana
Tom Brady faces another familiar face as Bucs are onto Miami
Don’t blame Mrs. O’Leary’s cow for the Great Chicago Fire
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Mt. Pleasant Public Schools $45 Million School Bond Proposal
Dearborn native starring in new movie
Why Michigan’s Brockway Mountain Drive should be on your fall travel bucket list
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Fort Wayne Youtheatre kicks off packed Fall season with 'Charlotte's Web'
Josh Ayen - Wane
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
Over the last five weeks, 18 actors and seven crew members have worked on a rendition of the beloved children’s novel.
Read Full Story on wane.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Dollar General Literacy Foundation donates nearly $70,000 to Indiana for youth literacy support
Indiana appeals court affirms murder conviction in parking lot slaying
Marion County judge upholds Indiana emergency law challenged by governor
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL