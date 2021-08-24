Four More States Added To Chicago COVID-19 Travel Advisory
Four More States Added To Chicago COVID-19 Travel Advisory
CBS 2 Chicago Staff - CBS Local on MSN.com
8/24/21
Join the Community
shares
Colorado, Maryland, Nebraska, and South Dakota are the latest states to join the list as the delta variant of the virus continues to drive a new surge in cases nationwide.
Read Full Story on chicago.cbslocal.com
