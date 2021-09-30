Friends of Downtown Hendersonville gets $25,000 to help local businesses
Friends of Downtown Hendersonville gets $25,000 to help local businesses
From staff reports, Times-News - Hendersonville Times-News
9/30/21
Friends of Downtown Hendersonville has received $25,000 to distribute to local small businesses in need of assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read Full Story on blueridgenow.com
