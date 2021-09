From sick stomach to sick with his play: World No. 1 Jon Rahm misses cut at Fortinet Championship

Jon Rahm will enter next week’s Ryder Cup after having a rare weekend off. The World No. 1 missed the cut at the Fortinet Championship, the season-opening event on the PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season. Rahm posted 1-under 71 at Silverado Resort & Spa’s North Course,