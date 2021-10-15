Funeral service for Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Gabriel Gonzales set for Friday
[]
Funeral service for Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Gabriel Gonzales set for Friday
Malyk Johnson, 23ABC - KERO-TV
10/15/21
The funeral service for Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Gabriel Gonzales will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at Canyon Hills Church.
Read Full Story on turnto23.com
