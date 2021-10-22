G.O.P plans emphasize partisan control, not fairness, just as in 2011
.
G.O.P plans emphasize partisan control, not fairness, just as in 2011
Jay Heck - Wisconsin Examiner
10/22/21
The Republican redistricting plan is a hyper-partisan concoction designed to lock in control of both chambers of the Legislature.
