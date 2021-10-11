Gas prices continue to rise in Tucson
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
‘Grow from it’: Auburn fully committed to regrouping after first SEC loss of season
Auburn fully committed to regrouping after first SEC loss of season
Auburn transfer decision exceeding Walker Kessler's expectations
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Bulldogs claim they won't be burdened by new No. 1 ranking
Georgia at rarefied heights, challenge is to finish No. 1
Gameday Tweets: Georgia 34, Auburn 10
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Arkansas Still on Schedule For Good Season, Winning Home Games is Key
Bulldogs claim they won't be burdened by new No. 1 ranking
Georgia at rarefied heights, challenge is to finish No. 1
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
25 Best Delta-8 Brands: Top Delta 8 THC Vendors To Buy Delta 8 Gummies, Weed Edibles And THC Cartridge For Sale In 2021 (Buy Delta 8 Near Me)
Livernois At Auburn Back Open + New Woman's Heart Clinic Opened
What’s Wrong With the Hogs’ Defense? Why the Two-Point Conversion Failed & Two Stories About Auburn Fans
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Gas prices continue to rise in Tucson
Allie Potter - TUCSON News Now Kold
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Gas prices have nearly doubled in the last 17 months and the national average price for gas hit a 7-year high today.
Read Full Story on kold.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Q&A: ASU to develop tools for measuring Arizona's water supply
Capacitive Touchscreen Controller Family for the Home Appliance Market Dedicated to Work in Harsh and Noisy Environments
New audit review shows Cyber Ninjas' count was way off; Where to find the perfect sandwich; AZ Humane Society opening a new shelter
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL