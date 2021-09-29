Gas tax increased in Missouri
Gas tax increased in Missouri
Gretchen Bolander - Four States Homepage
9/29/21
No one likes paying more at the pump — and some drivers will go an extra mile or two to avoid it. But starting this week, it will cost more at all missouri gas stations.
Read Full Story on fourstateshomepage.com
