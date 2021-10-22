GBI says teacher charged with raping a child likely had more victims
GBI says teacher charged with raping a child likely had more victims
WSBTV.com News Staff - WSB-TV
10/22/21
Robert Vandel, 63, taught at Lyndon Academy in Holly Springs and previously taught at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology (FAST) Charter School in Roswell.
Read Full Story on wsbtv.com
