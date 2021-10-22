GCAC awards $20,000 to arts organizations for the Columbus Makes Art Excellence Awards
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Cher Sues Heirs Of Sonny Bono Over Song And Record Revenue
Cara Delevingne flashes her taut midriff in leopard print tube top
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
With the LPGA leaving the California desert, many golf fans are asking: when do we get another tournament?
Morning Brief: Harassment At LAFD, Avoiding A Strike, And Palm Springs Pride
I got you paid? Cher sues Sonny Bono’s widow
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
How Crypto Exchanges Could Stop Flash Crashes If They Wanted To
COVID-19: More than 7,300 cases reported in Riverside County so far in October
How your Inland Empire city voted in the Gov. Gavin Newsom recall
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Alaska Airlines is launching 10 new routes to warm-weather vacation destinations this winter — see the full list
How Crypto Exchanges Could Stop Flash Crashes If They Wanted To
COVID-19: More than 7,300 cases reported in Riverside County so far in October
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Thanksgiving Turkey Trots 2021: Guide To The Best In California
Don't miss these upcoming nonprofit events in and around the Coachella Valley
Girlfriend Factor brings back longstanding GoGirl! Luncheon for 2021
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
GCAC awards $20,000 to arts organizations for the Columbus Makes Art Excellence Awards
Earl Hopkins - Columbus Dispatch on MSN.com
10/22/21
Join the Community
shares
In recognizing the outstanding achievements in artistic excellence, the Greater Columbus Arts Council granted $20,000 to local arts organizations.
Read Full Story on dispatch.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Mines: Cameron Hill's crowning jewel: Boynton Park
As Broadway Returns, Shows Rethink and Restage Depictions of Race
Hamilton native wins MacArthur 'Genius Grant' fellowship: What she'll do next
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL