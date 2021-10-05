Gen. Russel Honoré takes abandoned oil well fight to Lafayette's Petroleum Club
Gen. Russel Honoré takes abandoned oil well fight to Lafayette's Petroleum Club
Andrew Capps - The Daily Advertiser on MSN.com
10/5/21
Gen. Russel Honoré called on Gov. Edwards and the Legislature to force oil companies to seal some 4,600 abandoned oil wells around the state Tuesday.
