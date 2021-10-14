George Benway, Longtime Public Servant In Mashpee, Dies At 85
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Dave Fagerland of Lake View
Here are 23 notable football recruiting targets visiting Iowa for the Penn State game
Des Moines Area Weekend Events: Check Out What's Happening
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Redistricting will be lawmakers’ priority, Reynolds says
Here's where Ankeny school board candidates stand on masks, race and student achievement
United Auto Workers on strike at Deere for first time in 35 years after rejecting proposed contract
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Redistricting will be lawmakers’ priority, Reynolds says
Sanford Health Executive Vice President Micah Aberson to leave organization
S.D. ag-soil updates were put on hold
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
United Auto Workers on strike at Deere for first time in 35 years after rejecting proposed contract
Iowa cornerback Riley Moss out for Purdue game, Terry Roberts to start
Carter and Carson Martinson, twin wrestlers at Southeast Polk, commit to the Iowa Hawkeyes
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
George Benway, Longtime Public Servant In Mashpee, Dies At 85
By RYAN SPENCER - CapeNews.net
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
George A. Benway Jr., a longtime public servant in Mashpee who served in multiple appointed and elected positions including a decade-long run as town moderator, died at his home last
Read Full Story on capenews.net
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Family, friends mourn John Smith Jr. as police search for shooting suspect
Quarantine scrapped for international arrivals into NSW from November 1
City of Greater Geraldton council hopefuls face up to pressing issues ahead of local government election
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL