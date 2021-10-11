George Richardson, former assemblyman first elected in 1961, dies at 90
George Richardson, former assemblyman first elected in 1961, dies at 90
David Wildstein - New Jersey Globe
10/11/21
George C. Richardson, a maverick civil rights leader who served four terms in the New Jersey State Assembly in the 1960s and 1970s, died on September 24.
