Georgia commit Gunner Stockton surpasses Texans' Deshaun Watson high school record
Paulina Dedaj - Fox News
10/9/21
Georgia football commit Gunner Stockton surpassed Deshaun Watson’s high school state record for total touchdowns on Friday in a 45-14 win over Grovetown.
