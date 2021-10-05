Georgia ranks high in food deserts and insecurity, senators told
Georgia ranks high in food deserts and insecurity, senators told
TIM DARNELL/Capitol Beat News Service - Statesboro Herald
10/5/21
Georgia has one of the highest densities of so-called food deserts in the nation, several experts told a state Senate committee Tuesday.
