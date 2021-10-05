Georgia Supreme Court sides with property owner over state DOT
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Auburn vs LSU Prediction, Game Preview
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Georgia votes in election shadowed by ex-president’s arrest
Louisiana State Capitol lights up purple for International Recovery Day
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
16 Louisiana hospitals — including one in Acadiana — receive ‘birth ready’ designation
Pedestrian Killed in Ascension Parish Crash
Bo Nix quiets the noise, takes command for Auburn in win at LSU
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
16 Louisiana hospitals — including one in Acadiana — receive ‘birth ready’ designation
Auburn defense settles down in LSU victory following inauspicious start
Auburn climbs into top-20 of AP poll after win at LSU
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Puerto Ricans fume as outages threaten health, work, school
Auburn opens as two-touchdown underdog against rival Georgia
Baton Rouge area doctors urge residents to get flu shot
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Georgia Supreme Court sides with property owner over state DOT
Dave Williams | Capitol Beat News Service - The Moultrie Observer
10/5/21
Join the Community
shares
ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court upheld two lower court rulings Tuesday allowing a property owner’s lawsuit against the state to move forward.
Read Full Story on moultrieobserver.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Georgia ranks high in food deserts and insecurity, senators told
CCHS Class of 1981 celebrate 40-year reunion
To run or not to run? Rock 'n' Roll Savannah marathon still hinges on COVID numbers
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL