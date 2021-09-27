Get ready for home-heat price shock, Chicago
Get ready for home-heat price shock, Chicago
Crain's Chicago Business - Crain's Chicago Business
9/27/21
Soaring natural gas prices mean the average Chicago household will pay 35% more than last year to stay warm in even a garden-variety winter. The increase will be even steeper in the suburbs.
Read Full Story on chicagobusiness.com
