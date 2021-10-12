Getting an abortion while trans was always hard. In Texas, a new law puts outsized burdens on them
Getting an abortion while trans was always hard. In Texas, a new law puts outsized burdens on them
Mabinty Quarshie, USA TODAY - USA Today
10/12/21
A Texas law banning abortions after the six-week mark further harms trans and nonbinary people in receiving reproductive care, advocates said.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
