'Ghost gun' ban goes into effect in San Diego
'Ghost gun' ban goes into effect in San Diego
Clara Benitez - Fox 5 San Diego
10/23/21
shares
Untraceable guns, also known as “ghost guns,” are now banned in the City of San Diego under the Eliminate Non-serialized Untraceable Firearms Ordinance (ENUF).
