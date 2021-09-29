Giants Beat Diamondbacks For SF-Record 104th Win Of Season
Giants Beat Diamondbacks For SF-Record 104th Win Of Season
CBS San Francisco - CBS Local
9/29/21
Alex Wood and three relievers combined for a four-hitter for, Kris Bryant hit a sacrifice fly and the Giants reached 104 wins for the first time since 1905.
Read Full Story on sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com
