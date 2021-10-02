Giants Fall to Padres in 10th, Miss Chance to Clinch NL West
CBS San Francisco - CBS Local
10/2/21
The Giants missed a chance to clinch the NL West on their own field, falling to the Padres 3-2 when Jake Cronenworth hit an RBI double in the 10th inning Saturday.
Read Full Story on sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com
