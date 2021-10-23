Gibbs takes Xfinity Series win at Kansas Speedway
.
Gibbs takes Xfinity Series win at Kansas Speedway
Briar Starr - SpeedwayMedia
10/23/21
Kansas City, KS - After passing race leader Austin Cindric with 16 laps to go, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs took home his fourth career win of the 2021 Xfinity Series season.
Read Full Story on speedwaymedia.com
