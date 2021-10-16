Gov. Tim Walz to deploy National Guard to help ease COVID-19 burden on care workers
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
New Hampshire Governor: D.C. 'In A Bubble' On Mandate Harm: Video
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
‘It's Absolute Craziness': Vaccine Fights and Misinformation Roil NH GOP
Search For Missing 5-Year-Old Boy Elijah Lewis Continues In New Hampshire
Wow House: 7 Farmer Road In Merrimack, New Hampshire
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
‘It's Absolute Craziness': Vaccine Fights and Misinformation Roil NH GOP
Authorities investigating whereabouts of missing 5-year-old Merrimack boy
Police Looking For Child Who Has Been Missing For 6 Months
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Concord-Area Unemployment Rate Decreases In August: Feds
Our view: Choose treatment over safe injection sites
BC Women’s Hockey Escapes Merrimack With 2-1 Win
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Gov. Tim Walz to deploy National Guard to help ease COVID-19 burden on care workers
Steve Karnowski - St. Cloud Times
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
Walz said the number of soldiers who will provide relief and their exact roles have yet to be determined, but it would be a “fairly large contingent.”
Read Full Story on sctimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Panthers vs. Vikings odds, line, spread: 2021 NFL picks, Week 6 predictions from proven computer model
Charley Walters: On any given Sunday, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer could be out of a job
Minnesota vs Carolina Prediction, Game Preview
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL